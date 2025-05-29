PBKS vs RCB, Qualifier 1 Playoff: Pitch, Weather Report For High-Stakes Clash In Mullanpur

PBKS vs RCB: The IPL 2025 playoffs are here and they’ve brought a fresh flavor with them. Qualifier 1 will be played in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, marking a first for the IPL's knockout stage. Fittingly, it features two teams who have rarely found themselves this close to the final.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), returning to the top two for the first time since 2014, take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are back in a Qualifier 1 after nine long years. Both teams have reached this stage not by repeating old formulas, but by boldly reinventing themselves.

Led by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Ricky Ponting, PBKS have shed their past of inconsistency. Their campaign has been powered by fearlessness and fresh energy. Uncapped talents like Priyansh Arya, who has lit up the season with 424 runs at a strike rate of over 183, have become match-winners.

Their captain Shreyas has enjoyed his best IPL season with 514 runs, and the way he’s managed the team has added to their momentum. PBKS arrive into this clash fresh from a convincing win over Mumbai Indians, where their bowlers choked the mighty MI line-up, and Arya-Inglis combo chased with ease.

However, they’ll be without Marco Jansen, their key pacer. Azmatullah Omarzai is expected to replace him, while Yuzvendra Chahal returns to strengthen their spin attack against his former team.

RCB: More Than Just Kohli

For years, RCB relied heavily on superstar brilliance mostly from Virat Kohli. This year, under Rajat Patidar’s leadership and a more balanced unit, they’ve found a different gear. Kohli has been exceptional with the bat again, but the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt, and Devdutt Padikkal have all played their parts. The bowling, often RCB’s weak link in previous seasons, now looks sharp and experienced. With Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, and Krunal Pandya, they’ve created a reliable mix.

RCB enter Qualifier 1 riding high after a record-breaking chase against Lucknow Super Giants 228 chased down in under 19 overs. Jitesh Sharma’s astonishing 85* showed their readiness to handle pressure.

PBKS vs RCB: Pitch Report

Mullanpur’s surface has seen some low-scoring thrillers including a successful 111-run defense but a fresh pitch is expected for Qualifier 1. Three out of four matches here have been won by teams batting first, but the pitch allows strokeplay early before slowing down later. Spin could play a big role in the second half of innings.

PBKS vs RCB: Weather Report

The weather is expected to be hot and dry, around 30°C, with no chance of rain.

PBKS vs RCB: Predicted XIs

PBKS: Prabhsimran, Arya, Shreyas (c), Inglis (wk), Wadhera, Shashank, Stoinis, Omarzai, Brar, Jamieson, Arshdeep

Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB: Kohli, Salt, Patidar (c), Agarwal, Livingstone, Jitesh (wk), Shepherd, Krunal, Bhuvneshwar, Dayal, Hazlewood

Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma

For both PBKS and RCB, teams who have long flirted with glory but fallen short, this is a rare shot to take control of their destiny.