In-form Punjab Kings face Rajasthan Royals in Match 18 of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur. PBKS hold slight edge playing at home. Scroll down to check our dream11 team. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2025, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh Match 7:30 PM IST April 5

PBKS vs RR: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and Match 18 promises an intense battle as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the newly built New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. PBKS come into the contest riding high on confidence after two back-to-back wins, while RR are looking to get back on track after a mixed start to their season.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Match Details

Match: PBKS vs RR, Match 18, IPL 2025

Date: April 5, 2025 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST 

Venue: New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema, Star Sports Network

PBKS vs RR Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 28

PBKS Wins: 12

RR Wins: 16

Last Season’s Record: RR and PBKS shared wins, each winning one match.

PBKS vs RR Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Pitch Report: The surface at New PCA Stadium has shown good bounce and carry. It's expected to be a batting-friendly wicket with support for pace early on. The average first-innings total could hover between 170–185 runs. Dew in the second half could make chasing easier.

Weather Report:

Chandigarh is set for a hot day, with temperatures soaring into the upper 30s before cooling slightly in the evening. Clear skies are expected, with no chances of rain affecting the match.

PBKS vs RR 18th T20 IPL 2025: Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Maheesh Theekshana

PBKS vs RR Match Prediction – Who Will Win?

Punjab Kings are in terrific form, having won both their opening games comfortably. Their batting has shown depth, while Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar have led the bowling effort effectively. Rajasthan Royals, however, have a well-balanced side with explosive openers and wicket-taking bowlers like Boult and Chahal. With both teams carrying firepower, it could come down to handling pressure better.

But with PBKS playing at their home ground and coming in with momentum, they start as slight favorites to edge this contest against the Royals.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

