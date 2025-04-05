PBKS vs RR - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Shreyas’ Punjab Face Off Against Sanju’s Rajasthan - Check Stats And More

Punjab Kings (PBKS) is one of the consistent and strong teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL), even if they haven’t won any title, their performance has evolved over the years. Rajasthan Royals (RR) made history by winning the inaugural IPL trophy in 2008 under Shane Warne’s captaincy, but they have not lifted the trophy since.

Head-to-Head

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have faced each other 28 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajasthan Royals holds an advantage with 16 wins out of 28, while Punjab Kings secured 12 victories.

Performance at Punjab Kings' Home Grounds (PCA Stadium, Mohali & HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala)

At PBKS’s home ground, the two teams have clashed 8 times. The clashes have been tied with both teams winning 4 matches each.

Performance at Rajasthan Royals' Home Grounds (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur & Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati)

At RR’s home ground, the two teams have clashed 7 times. RR has dominated on their home ground, winning 5 out of 7 matches, while PBKS could only secure 2 matches.

Performance At Neutral Venues

PBKS and RR have faced each other 12 times at neutral venues, and both teams have six wins each.



Recent Clash PBKS vs RR

The Last Time PBKS met RR was at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan Royals chased Punjab Kings’ target of 147 runs and won by 3 wickets.

Stats, PBKS vs RR

Most Runs: KL Rahul was the leading run scorer for PBKS with 490 runs, while Sanju Samson is the leading run scorer for RR against PBKS with 632 runs.

Most Wickets: Arshdeep Singh is the leading wicket-taker for PBKS with 16 wickets, while Siddharth Trivedi is the leading wicket-taker for RR against PBKS with 11 wickets.

As they prepare to meet again in IPL 2025, RR will aim to bounce back in the points table, while PBKS will try to remain unbeaten as they were in the last two matches.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the PBKS vs RR rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.