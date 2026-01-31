PCB abruptly cancels T20 World Cup 2026 jersey launch amid participation stalemate: Report

In a major development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday abruptly cancelled the official jersey launch of Pakistan team for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 amid delay in announcing the final decision on their participation. The cancellation comes at a critical juncture, with just one week remaining before the tournament begins on February 7.

According to ARY News, the PCB was planning to reveal the players' official kit following the toss of the second T20I against Australia at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. However, the event was scrapped at the last minute, due to what insiders described as unavoidable circumstances.

ALSO READ: David Miller to miss T20 World Cup 2026? South Africa issue major injury update on veteran batter

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Political deadlock and government clearance

The report further mentioned that the PCB is expected to make its final decision regarding Pakistan’s participation at T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday, following key consultations at the highest level.

The PCB, led by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, had earlier said that the final decision to participate in the tournament - co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka - rests entirely with the federal government.

The uncertainty stems from the fallout of Bangladesh’s recent withdrawal from the event due to security concerns regarding travel to India.

While Pakistan’s group-stage matches are scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model, the board has reportedly been in a "wait-and-watch" mode, showing solidarity with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) while weighing the diplomatic consequences of their own involvement.

Mixed Signals: Logistics vs Posturing

Despite the canceled event, there are signs that Pakistan still intends to compete:

Travel Bookings: Reports indicate the PCB has already secured flight tickets for the squad to depart for Colombo early on the morning of Monday, February 2.

Squad Ready: The team has already been announced, with Salman Ali Agha set to lead the side.