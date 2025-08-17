Asia Cup 2025: In a big development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled its 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The announcement, however, came with a major surprise as former captain Babar Azam and experienced wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan were both left out of the team. Given their stature and long-standing contributions to Pakistan cricket, the exclusions sparked widespread debate among fans and experts.

Head Coach Mike Hesson Breaks Silence

Following the squad selection, Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson addressed the media to clarify the reasons behind Babar Azam’s omission. He admitted that leaving out a player of Babar’s calibre was not an easy call for the selectors. However, Hesson stressed that the management wanted Babar to work on specific aspects of his T20 game.

“Babar Azam has been asked to improve in a few areas, particularly his strike rate and his batting against spin. He’s a top-quality player and still very much in our plans, but we want to see him elevate his game in these departments,” Hesson said.

BBL Opportunity to Prove Himself

The coach further revealed that Babar will have a chance to prove his form and adaptability in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). Strong performances in Australia, especially showcasing intent against spin and faster scoring rates, could help him earn his place back in Pakistan’s T20I setup. “He’s too good a player to ignore. If Babar and Rizwan put up the kind of performances we expect, they will definitely play again,” Hesson added.

Recent Form and Numbers

While Babar boasts an outstanding T20I record of 4223 runs at an average of 39.8 and a strike rate of 129.2, his returns since the 2024 T20 World Cup have been inconsistent. Concerns over his tempo during middle overs and difficulties against quality spin bowlers played a role in the selectors’ decision.

Reports had earlier suggested that Babar might be recalled as a replacement for the injured Fakhar Zaman, but the latter’s recovery shut that door.

Pakistan's Full Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqeem