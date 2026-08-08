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PCB bans former Pakistan cricketers for 2 years over unsanctioned T20 league

Former Pakistan cricketers face two-year PCB bans after playing in an unsanctioned T20 league in Zambia. The players reportedly returned without full payment and are seeking clemency from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 11:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
PCB bans former Pakistan cricketers for 2 years over unsanctioned T20 league
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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