It's been over 10 years since last Pakistan and India took part in a bilateral series, the clash between the two Asian giants has been limited to global and continental tournaments like ICC World Cup and Asia Cup, respectively.

However, In January 2022, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja shared a proposal of a four-nation super series featuring India, Pakistan, Australia and England, via his official Twitter handle.

Following that proposal, Ramiz has spoken again on possibility of holding the four-Nation Super Series.

Raja expressed that he is hopeful and positive for his plan when he attends the ICC meeting in Dubai from April 7 to 10. He also said he will be speaking with the BCCI on the sidelines regarding the proposed series.

The PCB chief left for Dubai on Wednesday (April 6) along with Faisal Hasnain (PCB Chief Executive) aiming to push the decision on his proposal. With Australia already having accepted the proposal, the PCB chairman still awaits an answer from England and India.

"India-Pakistan (2022 T20 World Cup) tickets were sold in one day, we don't have a political perspective on things and if a fellow cricketer is leading the BCCI, we should be approachable to each other since we don't know politics," Raja said in a recent interview.

"I'll talk to Ganguly regarding a four-nation tournament. The future of cricket is in triangular and four-nation competitions. Twenty20 leagues are taking away eyeballs from bilateral cricket, of which the novelty factor is decreasing," said Raja.

A PCB source said that Ramiz will share a special report with the ICC executive board on hosting the Pakistan-Australia series which concluded on Tuesday in Lahore.

"Ramiz is confident that after the successful hosting of the Pakistan Super League and the series against Australia he will face no problems convincing the other member boards to schedule bilateral series against Pakistan with emphasis on three-test series in the 2024-25 calendar," the source said.

He said Pakistan had kept a window open in their FTP for a bilateral series against India in 2024-25.

"The PCB chairman will also hold meetings with various heads of the respective boards to improve relations and create future opportunities for Pakistan cricket," the source added.

With PTI inputs