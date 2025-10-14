PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Requests ICC Alternate Plan as Afghanistan May Pull Out of Tri-Series
Afghanistan’s participation in the Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 Tri-Series 2025 is uncertain amid military tensions, prompting PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to request the ICC for an alternate plan.
- Afghanistan’s participation in the November 2025 T20 Tri-Series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka remains uncertain due to escalating military conflict.
-
- PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi urges the ICC to prepare an alternate plan to ensure the tri-series goes ahead smoothly.
-
- Scheduling conflicts arise as top Pakistani players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are set to feature in the Big Bash League 2026.
The upcoming Pakistan-Afghanistan-Sri Lanka T20 Tri-Series scheduled from November 17-29, 2025, now hangs in uncertainty as military tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalate. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signaled contingency planning, requesting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to prepare an alternate schedule should Afghanistan be unable to participate.
Rising Tensions Affect Cricketing Diplomacy
The growing military conflict along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has cast a shadow over the highly anticipated tri-series. Following a recent exchange of hostilities, where Afghanistan claimed its forces killed eight Pakistani soldiers and Pakistan asserted control over nineteen Afghan posts, the cricketing calendar faces unprecedented disruption.
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, has emphasized the need to keep the tournament on track, urging the ICC to explore alternative arrangements. A source quoted by PTI stated, “The PCB chairman has asked the International Cricket Council to start working on an alternate plan as he wants the Tri-Series to go ahead.”
Pre-Tri-Series Fixtures: Sri Lanka Tour
Before the tri-series, Pakistan is scheduled to host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series from November 11-15. This engagement is seen as a prelude to the larger triangular tournament. Meanwhile, PCB and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are reportedly in discussions for another T20 series in Colombo from January 1-10, 2026, which could serve as further preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC World T20 Cup.
Clash of Calendars: Big Bash League Complications
The potential reshuffling of fixtures may spark conflicts with Cricket Australia (CA), particularly regarding the participation of top Pakistani T20 stars in the Big Bash League (BBL). Players including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Hassan Khan, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali have already signed with BBL franchises, with Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen set to make their debut appearances.
Should the tri-series extend into January or overlap with BBL commitments, the PCB would either have to adjust player availability or renegotiate No Objection Certificates (NOCs) with CA, potentially creating diplomatic friction between the boards.
