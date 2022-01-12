हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Pakistan

PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes BIG statement, says ‘when India plays against Pakistan, world stops to watch’

Raja's statement came after he posted an idea on Twitter about making a proposal to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about holding a Four Nations T20I series comprising both India and Pakistan to be held every year.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Wednesday said that whenever India plays against Pakistan, the world stops to watch and it's a great spectacle.

"We want to move forward. Look at the numbers from the T20 World Cup. When Pakistan plays India the world stops to watch and it's a great spectacle. We have to see what fans want and we have do what is right. We have to talk about this and elaborate what we want to do. There is a potential discussion in the works that I want to table to the ICC and see how it goes," said Ramiz Raja as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Raja is set to present the idea at the next ICC board meetings in March, arguing that bilateral series in the format were financially draining, and such a tournament would be a way to generate more revenue from them.

"My view is that a new structure based on pooling and sharing of income should be formed. The idea is to register a company that works under the ICC and has a dedicated Chief Executive Officer regulating the entire financial model, with the income divided among all the members," said Raja.

"There are numerous rivalries like Ashes, Pakistan-India rivalry so it can't go wrong when four T20 sides come and play each other. We need to what the fans' appetite as they are getting fatigued, and we need to create something outside the FTP," he added.

Earlier, Raja had voiced his opinion that he wants to see India, Pakistan, Australia, and England square off in the T20I series every year.

India and Pakistan had last locked horns against each other in the Men's T20 World Cup last year. Pakistan was able to break the World Cup jinx as they finally defeated Virat Kohli and boys.

Later this year, Pakistan will host Australia for three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I. This is the first time that Australia will visit Pakistan after 1998.

Pakistan will also be hosting the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in 2025.

