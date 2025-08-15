PCB Considering Dropping Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan For Asia Cup 2025 Amid Poor Form - Report

Pakistan cricket hit a fresh low after suffering a massive 202-run defeat against the West Indies in the series decider at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The loss was historic for the wrong reasons, as it marked the first time in 34 years that the Men in Green were beaten by the Caribbean side in an ODI series. The result has not only dented Pakistan’s confidence but also raised serious questions about the future of some of their senior players.

Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection Under Spotlight

Following the crushing loss, attention has now shifted to the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin on September 9. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to announce the 15-member squad, but early reports suggest that two of Pakistan’s biggest names Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan might not feature in the lineup. According to report from ABP, both players are unlikely to be picked due to poor form and concerns over their strike rates in T20 cricket.

Babar Azam’s Struggles Continue

Babar Azam has endured a tough year in the shortest format. The former Pakistan captain has not played a T20I in 2025, with his last appearance coming in December 2024 against South Africa. His PSL 2025 campaign was underwhelming, with only 288 runs in 10 innings at an average of 36. Internationally, he managed just 56 runs in three innings during recent matches, averaging 18.67. His last fifty-plus score in T20Is came against Ireland, where he struck 75 off 42 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan’s Dip in Form

Mohammad Rizwan’s performances have also been below expectations. The wicketkeeper-batter scored just 69 runs in three innings against the West Indies and 85 runs against South Africa. If Rizwan is dropped, it is likely that Salman Ali Agha will take over the captaincy for the Asia Cup.

Strike Rate Concerns Overshadow Runs

While their run tallies have been modest, the more pressing concern for the PCB is the low strike rate of both Babar and Rizwan. Modern T20 cricket demands aggressive scoring, and Pakistan’s inability to keep up with the pace has been a significant factor in recent defeats. The possible omission of both stars could signal a major shift in Pakistan’s T20 strategy.