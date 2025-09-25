PCB Files Complaint Against Suryakumar Yadav; ICC Considers Action Over Post-Match Comments On Pakistan

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav is under scrutiny after comments made following India’s victory over Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup on September 14. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has acknowledged a complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is reviewing the matter, with a formal hearing potentially forthcoming.

Match referee Richie Richardson reportedly sent an email to the Indian team management confirming receipt of two official reports from the PCB regarding Suryakumar’s post-match presentation speech and press conference remarks. Richardson indicated that the comments “potentially harmed the image of the sport” and charges could be brought against the Indian captain.

Richardson also mentioned that Suryakumar will have the chance to either accept the charge or face a formal hearing. The hearing would include the ICC match referee, representatives from both the BCCI and PCB, and Suryakumar himself, ensuring that all parties have the opportunity to present their statements.

What Suryakumar Yadav Said

During the post-match presentation, Suryakumar dedicated India’s win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with the armed forces.

“Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity... Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery,” he said.

In the subsequent press conference, he added that the Indian team followed BCCI and government instructions by avoiding post-match handshakes with Pakistani players, a gesture that reportedly contributed to the PCB’s complaint.

The ICC will now review all evidence and statements submitted by the PCB before deciding on the course of action. If the charges are confirmed and Suryakumar denies them, the formal hearing will determine whether any sanctions under the ICC Code of Conduct will be imposed. The situation adds another layer of tension to an already high-stakes Asia Cup 2025, with both India and Pakistan aiming to reach the tournament final.