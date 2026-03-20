PCB kneeling before players? Explosive attack on Mohsin Naqvi's PCB after T20 WC & ODI Flop

Pakistan cricket is facing renewed scrutiny after a disappointing Super Eight exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 and a 1-2 ODI series loss to Bangladesh. Former opener Ahmed Shehzad launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), accusing it of losing control over a small group of star players it heavily promoted for years.

Pakistan’s Recent Failures Trigger Fresh Criticism

Back-to-back setbacks, including the T20 World Cup exit and ODI series defeat, have intensified pressure on Pakistan cricket’s management and long-term planning.

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Ahmed Shehzad Questions PCB’s Player-Centric Strategy

In a hard-hitting video on his YouTube channel, Shehzad questioned the PCB's long-term strategy of building a core of 6-8 players into the faces of both the national team and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“The calibre of your players is not at that level, which was built up as a baran by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 and 7 years ago. These 6-8 boys they are also the face of the PSL. They are also the face of our Pakistan team. Will they change Pakistan’s destiny?” Ahmed Shehzad questioned.

Allegations of Overinvestment in Select Players

He went further, alleging that the PCB invested heavily in these players; through sponsorships, endorsements, captaincies in the PSL, and central roles in the national side; only for results to remain inconsistent.

“You provided all the sponsorships to those boys, endorsed them, and invested money in them. You gave them captaincies in the PSL, right? You made them the thumb of the Pakistan team. You handed over the entire Pakistan cricket team to those 6 boys and their agents. And what have they done now? The fire they have lit in the jungle, the fun and parties they have had, the pockets they have filled, the enjoyment they have had, they haven’t given Pakistan any wins by doing so,” Shehzad said.

Players Accused of Avoiding Accountability

Shehzad also criticized the players for refusing to accept responsibility after repeated failures.

“Such is the audacity that even today, they are not ready to admit that we are responsible. Not a single one of those players. Even today, they play the blame game. Even today, their ego is such that it isn’t breaking. So weak is the Pakistan Cricket Board now,” he added.

‘Weakest PCB Ever’: Shehzad’s Strongest Remarks

His strongest indictment targeted the PCB's current authority.

“I have never seen the Pakistan Cricket Board this weak in my life, as weak as this PCB is. They have power, right? But in their decision-making, they appear to be kneeling before their players. This PCB can’t do anything. The work they were supposed to do - bringing in new faces - they didn’t. What they do is, after every event, they try to pull a new trick, but the public has now caught their pattern,” he said.

Over-Reliance on Core Group Under Scrutiny

Shehzad argued that the board's pattern of over-relying on a select group while delaying genuine squad renewal has weakened Pakistan cricket's structure.

Growing Calls for Structural Overhaul in Pakistan Cricket

The remarks come at a time when Pakistan cricket is under intense pressure to overhaul its selection, leadership, and player accountability systems following back-to-back underwhelming performances in global events and bilateral series. Shehzad's video has reignited widespread debate about the PCB's governance and its handling of star players versus emerging talent.