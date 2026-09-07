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PCB launches disciplinary inquiry amid turmoil on ongoing England Test tour

The PCB has launched an internal disciplinary inquiry into reports of player misconduct and dressing-room unrest during the England Test tour. The probe comes after seven players and coaching staff were sent home following Pakistan’s heavy defeats in the first two Tests.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
PCB launches disciplinary inquiry amid turmoil on ongoing England Test tour
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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