/PCB launches disciplinary inquiry amid turmoil on ongoing England Test tour

Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also sent back home, with their duties taken up by Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke. "At this stage, any speculative reports or unverified claims circulating on certain platforms, particularly those originating from hostile external sources, should not be regarded as credible. The PCB will not comment further at this time. The Board advises stakeholders and the public to rely on official PCB communications," added Mir.