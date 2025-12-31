Advertisement
NewsCricketPCB Recalls Star From BBL Following Knee Injury, T20 World Cup Spot Uncertain
SHAHEEN AFRIDI INJURY UPDATE

PCB Recalls Star From BBL Following Knee Injury, T20 World Cup Spot Uncertain

The official further revealed that initial medical assessments indicated the need for complete rest.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 04:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Afridi picked up the injury while fielding during Brisbane Heat’s clash against Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba on Monday.
  • This setback is particularly concerning as it marks the second injury to the same knee for Afridi.
PCB Recalls Star From BBL Following Knee Injury, T20 World Cup Spot UncertainCredits - Twitter

Pakistan have been dealt a significant blow ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, with senior left arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi currently doubtful for the global tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board has recalled Afridi from the ongoing Big Bash League after he sustained a knee injury while representing Brisbane Heat.

Afridi picked up the injury while fielding during Brisbane Heat’s clash against Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba on Monday. The pacer was seen limping off the field, raising immediate concerns over his fitness. Following the incident, the PCB decided to bring him back to Pakistan for treatment and rehabilitation.

PCB confirms recall for treatment in Lahore

According to a PTI report, a PCB official confirmed that Afridi has been recalled to undergo treatment and rehabilitation at the High Performance Centre in Lahore. The decision was taken after consultations with Cricket Australia.

The official further revealed that initial medical assessments indicated the need for complete rest. The extent of the injury and the recovery timeline will be determined after detailed evaluations by the PCB’s medical team.

This setback is particularly concerning as it marks the second injury to the same knee for Afridi. The fast bowler had earlier undergone surgery on the knee, which ruled him out during the 2020 to 21 season.

Forgettable debut season in the BBL

Afridi’s maiden stint in the Big Bash League turned out to be a challenging one. He struggled to adapt to Australian conditions and failed to make a significant impact with the ball. Across four matches for Brisbane Heat, he picked up just two wickets while averaging 76.50 and conceding runs at an economy rate of 11.19.

During his debut match against Melbourne Renegades in Geelong on December 15, Afridi was even taken off the attack after being adjudged to have bowled dangerously.

Shaheen expresses disappointment after early exit

Earlier on Tuesday, Afridi took to social media to express his disappointment at having to leave the tournament midway.

"I have enjoyed myself a lot playing for Brisbane and I am sad that I will not be able to finish the season with the team," he said in a statement released by the BBL franchise. "Hopefully, I will be back in the fields soon," he wrote.

Already ruled out of Sri Lanka T20I series

Notably, Afridi had already been excluded from Pakistan’s upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka scheduled from January 7 to 11, even before he suffered the injury. The PCB had earlier decided against recalling players contracted to the Big Bash League for the series.

With Afridi now sidelined and undergoing rehabilitation, Pakistan face uncertainty over the availability of their premier fast bowler as preparations intensify for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

