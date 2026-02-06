PCB responds to Sri Lanka cricket letter urging Naqvi & Co. to take back their boycott decision vs India at T20 WC 2026; read 'Viral' reply

The high-stakes diplomatic standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reached a critical impasse. Despite a formal plea from Colombo to save the scheduled February 15 India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, the PCB has confirmed that its hands are tied by federal mandates.

The PCB’s Final Word

Following a detailed two-page letter from SLC President Shammi Silva warning of a "catastrophic" economic fallout, sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board have indicated that the boycott of the India match remains non-negotiable.

“Yes, we have received the letter, but we can't overturn the government's decision. The call is firmly with the government,” PCB sources confirmed to The Hindustan Times.

With the World Cup set to begin in less than 24 hours, the lack of a policy reversal suggests that for the first time in the history of the International Cricket Council (ICC), a marquee India-Pakistan fixture may be abandoned due to a political boycott.

The Economic Consequences for Sri Lanka

SLC's appeal highlighted that all “commercial, operational, logistical and security arrangements” were already finalized, including hospitality planning and ticket sales. The board warned of a massive ripple effect across the Sri Lankan economy, noting:

Hotel Cancellations: Colombo is already experiencing a wave of cancellations from international fans.

Tourism Revenue: The loss of anticipated tourism inflows could lead to a broader economic fallout for the host nation.

Commercial Interests: Ads, broadcast ratings, and ticket revenues are all at risk if the tournament's most-watched game is called off.

A History of Escalating Tensions

The current crisis is the culmination of a year marked by unprecedented hostility between the two cricketing neighbors. Relations began to deteriorate sharply following the Pahalgam terror attacks in May 2025.

Key timeline of the breakdown:

July 2025: Two matches between India and Pakistan during the World Championship of Legends were cancelled.

Asia Cup Coldness: During the Asia Cup, Indian players reportedly refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.

The Trophy Incident: Tensions reached a breaking point when India refused to accept a trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after a tournament final. In a dramatic scene, Naqvi left the venue with the silverware, which remains in his possession.

The Path to the Boycott

The current boycott was triggered by the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland for the T20 World Cup. Pakistan initially threatened to withdraw from the entire event in solidarity with Bangladesh.

On February 1, the Pakistani government granted the team permission to travel and participate in the tournament with one major caveat: the team ‘won’t take the field’ against India. While some former cricketers hope for a U-turn after February 12, the clock is ticking as the global tournament officially gets underway.