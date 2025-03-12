PCB vs ICC: Pakistan Protests Snub At Champions Trophy 2025 Ceremony Amid "Darzi" Jibe, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially lodged a protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after their representative was conspicuously absent from the closing ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. As Team India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at Dubai International Stadium, PCB’s absence from the stage fueled controversy, sparking heated debates across sports media in Pakistan.

India’s cricketing dignitaries, including BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Devajit Saikia, and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, were front and center during the prize distribution. However, PCB’s representative, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and tournament director Sumair Ahmed, was reportedly ignored, despite having traveled to Dubai for the event. This perceived snub has added another layer to the ever-intensifying cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan.

BCCI Accused of Influencing ICC Decision

Amid the ongoing tensions, a Pakistani cricket expert alleged that the BCCI played a role in sidelining Sumair Ahmed during the presentation ceremony. Speaking on ARY News, the panellist criticized the ICC for its selective invitations and accused India of attempting to erase Pakistan’s presence from the tournament.

“It was shocking. The ICC decides who gets on the podium. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had already communicated his absence, but I believe he should have still traveled to Dubai. Sumair Ahmed was present, yet the ICC did not honor him by calling him to the stage. India has consistently tried to undermine Pakistan during this tournament. First, they refused to wear a jersey with Pakistan’s name as the official hosts, then they refused to play in Pakistan, and now, they tried to remove Pakistan’s name altogether. But in the end, Pakistan still won. That white blazer worn by Team India will always have Pakistan’s name on it,” the expert stated.

This comment resonated across Pakistani media, reinforcing the sentiment that India’s victory could not erase Pakistan’s hosting rights. However, what happened next stole the show.

The "Darzi" Remark: When Banter Turned Viral

While the discussion was serious, ARY News anchor lightened the mood with a witty response that instantly went viral.

“Issi bahane Pakistan ko as darzi zarur yaad rakhenge (On this pretext, India will surely remember Pakistan as a tailor),” quipped the anchor, drawing laughter from the panel.

This remark quickly caught fire on social media, sparking a meme fest. Indian fans took it as a humorous take, while Pakistani supporters used it as a symbol of how their nation’s name remains stitched into cricketing history—literally and metaphorically.

ICC Responds: A Misunderstanding or a Deliberate Move?

When Geo News reached out to the ICC for clarification, the governing body defended its decision, stating that only the head of the host board is traditionally invited to the prize distribution stage.

"The ICC only invites the head of the host board, such as the president, vice president, chairman, or CEO, to participate in the awards ceremony. Other board officials, regardless of their presence at the venue, are not part of the stage proceedings," an ICC spokesperson explained.

This response did little to calm the storm. PCB remains adamant that their representative should have been acknowledged, given Pakistan’s official status as tournament hosts. With tensions already high between PCB and ICC over scheduling and hosting disputes, this incident only adds fuel to the fire.