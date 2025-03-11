'PCB vs ICC': Pakistan Snubs Champions Trophy 2025 Presentation, Tensions Rise

Champions Trophy 2025: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed disappointment with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the absence of any Pakistani official on the podium during the Champions Trophy 2025 final presentation ceremony. India won the tournament in Dubai under the hybrid model, but despite Pakistan being the official hosts, no PCB representative was involved in the closing ceremony.

PCB COO Ignored At Champions Trophy Final?

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi did not travel to Dubai due to prior commitments, but Sumair Ahmad, the tournament director for Pakistan’s leg and PCB’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), was present at the venue. However, he was not invited to the podium. Instead, ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Devajit Saikia, and New Zealand Cricket director Roger Twose handed over the medals, jackets, and the trophy.

An ICC spokesperson clarified that only elected members or board directors could be part of the trophy presentation. “Mr. Naqvi was unavailable and didn’t travel. As per understanding, only office bearers can be called for the trophy presentation, so from PCB, no office bearer was available,” the spokesperson told India Today.

However, PCB has rejected this explanation. A PCB source told PTI, “The ICC, apparently, had planned for Mohsin Naqvi to be on stage, but when he didn’t show up, they changed their plan.”

PCB Plans Protest Against ICC

The PCB is reportedly planning to lodge an official protest against the ICC for excluding its representative from the final ceremony. The board is also unhappy with multiple errors that occurred during the tournament, further straining relations with the ICC.

Multiple Controversies During Champions Trophy 2025

Apart from the presentation ceremony issue, the PCB is also upset over other incidents during the tournament. The Pakistan name was missing from the Champions Trophy 2025 logo during the live broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh Group A match, raising concerns in the PCB.

Adding to the controversy, the Indian national anthem was briefly played at the start of the Australia vs England Group B match in Lahore, leading to further criticism. With these issues piling up, the PCB is expected to take up the matter formally with the ICC in the coming days.