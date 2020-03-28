PCB's new NOC policy limits players to maximum 4 T20 leagues a year

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released its new No Objection Certificate (NOC) policy for centrally and domestically contracted players which will allow the cricketers to play a maximum of four T20 leagues in a year.

The new NOC policy was reviewed and approved by the PCB's Board of Governors during their 57th meeting.

"According to the policy, all centrally contracted players may seek clearance for up to a maximum of four leagues, including the HBL Pakistan Super League," the PCB said in a press statement.

"Initial feedback and assessment of NOC requests will come through the International Cricket Operations department and national head coach/team management, who will carry out due diligence with respect to player workload and international commitments. As per NOC policies around the world, the Chief Executive of the Board will then be the final approving authority at the final stage of the process," the official statement added.

The policy will allow thhe domestic players contracted by the cricket associations to approach directly to their respective associations for any NOC approvals in the first instance.

Subsequently, input and feedback will be sought from the cricket operations department, before moving to the last stage of the approval process.

For domestic players, who don’t feature in red-ball cricket but are white-ball regulars, it is has been made mandatory for them to commit to domestic 50-over and 20-over competitions in order to be eligible for NOCs.

Reflecting on the same, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that the new NOC policy is quite flexible, balanced and comprehensive which addresses as many of the likely scenarios that the board might face.

“We have given primacy and importance to player workload, international and domestic commitments, but at the same time it was important that players are given the opportunities to make additional earnings and develop their skills around the world," he said.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, both inactive and retired cricketers will require NOCs from the PCB for ICC approved events. However, the PCB will issue NOCs to players who have been retired for 24 months or more, unless there are compelling reasons which the PCB will have to provide in writing.