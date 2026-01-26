'People gave me...': Jasprit Bumrah reflects after 10 years of international cricket for India

Jasprit Bumrah marked a major milestone in his career as he completed 10 years in international cricket, reflecting on a journey defined by perseverance, resilience, and defying expectations.

Speaking after the third T20I against New Zealand, the Indian pace spearhead expressed pride in achieving longevity as a fast bowler, a role often associated with injuries and short careers. “It feels really good. As a child, I only dreamt of playing one game for India. Playing for 10 years, especially as a fast bowler, fighting aches, pains, assumptions and opinions, is something I’m really proud of. When people first saw me, I was not supposed to play for long; some even gave me six months. So this is a feather in my cap, and hopefully the journey continues,” Bumrah said.

International Debut In 2016

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bumrah made his international debut during India’s white-ball tour of Australia in early 2016, following an outstanding domestic season in which he impressed for Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy and topped the bowling charts in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He went on to finish as India’s highest wicket-taker in the T20I leg of that tour, which India won 3-0.

The milestone match also saw Bumrah deliver a match-winning performance with the ball. Leading India’s attack at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, he struck with his very first delivery and finished with figures of 3/17, restricting New Zealand to 153/9. His effort earned him the Player of the Match award.

Bumrah also spoke about adapting to different roles

“I’m happy as long as I can contribute. Whether the team wants me to bowl with the new ball or at the death, I’m fine with it. I did that in the Asia Cup as well; it was a new role for me. As a team, we need to be flexible, and I’m happy to do that,” he added.

India’s bowlers were then backed by a ruthless batting display as openers Abhishek Sharma, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, and left-hander Ishan Kishan tore into the New Zealand attack. The trio powered India to chase down the 154-run target in just 10 overs, sealing a comprehensive win.

With the victory, India surged to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series, continuing their dominant run in the shortest format.