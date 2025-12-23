'People Say My Career Would’ve Been Better Without Dhoni, But...', Amit Mishra Breaks Silence

For years, whispers followed Amit Mishra wherever Indian cricket discussions turned nostalgic. The narrative was blunt and unfair: MS Dhoni sidelined him. Now, the former India leg-spinner has finally addressed those claims, offering clarity, context, and a far more nuanced truth about his international career under one of India’s most scrutinised captains.

The Rumour That Refused to Die

Amit Mishra was never the loudest voice in Indian cricket, but his performances often spoke for him. Despite impressive numbers across formats, a perception grew that he was not MS Dhoni’s preferred spinner. Social media debates and television panels frequently suggested that Mishra’s international journey could have been longer if Dhoni had not been at the helm.

Speaking candidly on MensXP, Mishra dismissed the idea outright. Instead of blaming Dhoni, he credited him for something far more significant: belief.

“I Came Into the Team Under Dhoni”

Mishra’s most telling revelation cuts through years of speculation. He made it clear that his India career flourished, not faded, during Dhoni’s captaincy. According to Mishra, Dhoni trusted him enough to bring him into the side and, more importantly, allowed him to make multiple comebacks in a highly competitive era.

“People say if Dhoni was not there, my career would have been better. But who knows, maybe I wouldn’t even have been in the team,” Mishra said, reframing the narrative with rare honesty.

In an Indian setup stacked with spin talent, staying relevant required more than skill. It demanded mental strength, adaptability, and a captain willing to back players through inconsistency. Mishra believes Dhoni provided exactly that.

The Reality of Selection Pressure

Indian cricket has never been forgiving, especially for bowlers. Mishra acknowledged the difficulty of cementing a permanent spot when every series felt like a trial. Frequent changes, team balance, and conditions often dictated selections, leaving even proven performers on the sidelines.

Rather than pointing fingers, Mishra highlighted the broader challenge of surviving in a results-driven environment. He stressed that staying in contention itself was a sign of trust from the captain and management.

A Game-Changing Dhoni Intervention

One incident stands out as a defining moment in Mishra’s career. During an ODI against New Zealand, with India defending a challenging total, Mishra found himself overthinking his role. Instead of attacking, he tried to contain runs.

Dhoni noticed immediately.

The then India captain walked up to Mishra and offered simple, powerful advice: bowl what comes naturally. Stop thinking too much. The result was transformative. Mishra went on to claim five wickets in what he describes as his best spell in one-day cricket.

That moment, Mishra says, captures Dhoni’s leadership perfectly. Calm, instinctive, and focused on winning rather than individual numbers.

Numbers That Tell Their Own Story

Mishra’s international record underlines his impact. In 22 Test matches, he picked up 76 wickets. In 36 ODIs, he claimed 64 scalps. Even in limited T20I opportunities, he delivered consistently. These figures reflect not a career destroyed, but one shaped by competition and selective opportunities.