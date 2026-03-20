'People who hate me are delighted...': Indian Veteran quits after 23 years; blames BCCI for sidelining him alleges 'Racism'

Former India leg-spinner and long-time commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has officially stepped away from BCCI commentary duties, citing years of being overlooked for key on-air responsibilities.

Sivaramakrishnan Announces Exit from BCCI Commentary

The 60-year-old announced his decision on X, making it clear that this was a deliberate choice driven by his need to be valued and allowed to contribute fully.

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"I am retiring from commentary for BCCI," he posted.

I am retiring from commentary for BCCI — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026

Frustration Over Lack of Key On-Air Roles

When pressed for reasons in the comments, Sivaramakrishnan opened up about his long-standing frustration.

"If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Ravi Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason," he wrote on X.

He emphasized that high-profile roles such as conducting the toss and handling presentation duties in major BCCI matches have consistently gone to others, including Ravi Shastri and Harsha Bhogle, even during Shastri’s coaching tenure.

Claims of Being Sidelined for Over Two Decades

Newer commentators have been assigned these tasks in domestic and remaining games, while he has been sidelined for over two decades, despite his experience and long service.

‘This Is Just the Beginning’: Cryptic Statement Raises Eyebrows

Sivaramakrishnan struck a defiant tone, hinting that his exit has deeper layers.

“This retirement is only the beginning of a story when told, general public, cricket fans and everyone will be utterly shocked. I am very happy that people who hate me are delighted. But those who thought I was at least decent. Thanks. BCCI will be left with disbelief,” he added.

From 1985 Hero to Long-Time Broadcaster

The former spinner, who rose to fame during India’s 1985 World Championship of Cricket triumph, played 9 Tests (26 wickets) and 16 ODIs (15 wickets). After his playing days ended, he transitioned into domestic cricket and later built a respected commentary career spanning decades.

Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts to Shock Decision

His announcement drew immediate reaction from peers. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired from IPL, expressed surprise ahead of the upcoming season.

"Oh no! Why not this IPL?" Ashwin wrote on X.

Timing Raises Questions Ahead of IPL 2026

Sivaramakrishnan’s decision comes just weeks before IPL 2026 begins on March 28. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The BCCI released the first 20 fixtures on Wednesday, with the complete schedule to follow once election dates in Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal are finalized, as the phased rollout accounts for logistical constraints caused by the polls.

Debate Erupts Over Commentary Roles and Seniority

The veteran’s exit has sparked debate about commentator assignments, seniority, and BCCI’s handling of long-serving broadcasters. Many fans and industry voices have praised his candor, while others see it as a sign of shifting dynamics in Indian cricket broadcasting.