'Perfect Situation...': Axar Patel Lauds Shubman Gill’s Calm Leadership Ahead Of Australia ODIs

Ahead of the first ODI in Perth on Sunday, India's ace all-rounder Axar Patel believes the upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia presents a brilliant opportunity for Shubman Gill to develop as captain, with former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian dressing room. This will be Gill's first assignment as ODI skipper after replacing Rohit Sharma. India is touring Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the ODI opener, Axar Patel highlighted that having senior players like Rohit and Kohli in the squad will greatly benefit Gill in his early days as captain.

“It’s a perfect situation for Shubman because both Rohit and Virat are in the dressing room to guide him,” Axar said. “This is a transition phase in Indian cricket, and it’s good that the seniors are helping the youngsters understand how to handle situations. Discussions about what to do and what not to do on the field are crucial for Gill’s growth as a leader.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Axar Praises Gill’s Calm Approach to Leadership

Axar also praised Gill’s composed mindset and ability to stay relaxed despite the additional responsibility of captaincy. “He’s not taking any pressure after becoming captain, which is a very good quality,” Axar added. “I’ve played under different captains, and now younger players are stepping up. This is a learning phase where we’re sharing knowledge and helping each other grow.”

Gill’s Rapid Rise as a Leader

For Shubman Gill, captaincy responsibilities have arrived thick and fast. Earlier this year, following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket, the 26-year-old was appointed to lead India in the five-Test series against England.

Gill thrived under pressure, guiding India to a 2-2 series draw while amassing a record-breaking 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including a career-best 269. His remarkable performance further established his leadership credentials and ability to deliver in high-stakes situations.

A Crucial Test Awaits in Australia

As India begins its Australian tour, attention will be firmly on Shubman Gill’s leadership and how he manages the balance between youth and experience. With stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli offering guidance, and promising youngsters stepping up, the series promises to be a defining moment in India’s ongoing transition phase.