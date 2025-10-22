Perth ODI Disaster? Sitanshu Kotak Blames Weather, Backs Kohli and Rohit After Shocking Flop

The Indian cricket team faced a challenging start to their ODI series against Australia as former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled at the crease in the series opener. Kohli was dismissed for a duck, while Rohit managed just 8 runs in a brief outing. Despite the disappointing statistics, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has urged patience, attributing much of the team’s batting woes to weather interruptions rather than rustiness or lack of preparation.

Rohit and Kohli Struggle in Series Opener

The Perth ODI saw India lose momentum early, with both senior batsmen departing quickly. Rohit Sharma was caught at second slip off Josh Hazlewood, and Virat Kohli edged a delivery from Mitchell Starc to point, leaving fans concerned about their form after a seven-month break from international cricket.

Questions over the duo’s readiness quickly surfaced, with critics speculating that their long hiatus since retiring from Tests might have impacted their timing and rhythm. However, Kotak was quick to dismiss these concerns, emphasizing the duo’s intense preparation in the IPL and at the NCA ahead of the series.

Weather Interruptions Blamed for Batting Collapse

During a press conference, Kotak highlighted the impact of Perth’s intermittent rain and frequent stoppages, which disrupted the rhythm of India’s batters. “It’s not easy when there are four or five interruptions, and every two overs you are going in and coming back out,” Kotak explained, suggesting that even the world’s best players can struggle to find their tempo under such conditions.

He reinforced that both Kohli and Rohit had been performing well in net sessions prior to the match, signaling that their poor performance in the first ODI was an anomaly rather than a reflection of diminished skills.

Minimal Intervention for Senior Players

Kotak also clarified India’s approach to managing senior players, stating that experienced cricketers like Kohli and Rohit require less oversight from coaching staff unless necessary. “Both of them are very experienced… Coming into the series, we were aware of their fitness levels and the preparation work they had been doing,” he noted. Kotak stressed that over-involvement could potentially be counterproductive, reinforcing the importance of trust in veteran leadership.

Encouraging Signs in Practice Sessions

Despite the initial setback, Kotak reported positive outcomes during practice sessions ahead of the second ODI in Adelaide. Both Rohit and Kohli spent nearly an hour at the nets, with Kotak confirming that they looked in “good touch” and showed signs of regaining their confidence.

This preparation provides a glimmer of hope for Indian fans, who are eager to see their leading batsmen return to form against the formidable Australian attack led by Mitchell Marsh.

What This Means for India’s ODI Campaign

India’s loss in the first ODI by seven wickets put immediate pressure on the team, but Kotak’s insights suggest that the focus should remain on long-term consistency rather than reacting to one-off failures. With the series still open, Kohli and Rohit have the opportunity to bounce back and lead India’s batting lineup against a strong Australian side.

For cricket enthusiasts, the Perth ODI serves as a reminder that even legends can face hiccups, but proper preparation, patience, and conditions management can pave the way for a resurgence.