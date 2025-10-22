Perth ODI Shock: Glenn McGrath Slams Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Poor Comeback Performance

The cricketing world witnessed a shocking setback as India’s batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, struggled in the first ODI against Australia at Perth’s Optus Stadium. Returning to international cricket after nearly eight months, both heavyweights failed to make an impact, scoring 0 and 8 respectively, leaving fans and pundits questioning their readiness for high-intensity overseas conditions.

Kohli and Rohit’s Perth Woes: A Reality Check

The fanfare surrounding Kohli and Rohit’s comeback was immense, and expectations were sky-high. However, the duo’s performance on Perth’s fast and bouncy track painted a starkly different picture. Rohit fell prey to Josh Hazlewood’s perfectly executed delivery in the opening over, while Kohli lasted a mere eight balls before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc.

Glenn McGrath, the legendary Australian pacer, didn’t hold back in his assessment. Speaking on the Fast Bowling Cartel YouTube channel, McGrath said, “They’ve not had a lot of cricket under their belt. I think they got found out a little bit on a pitch that has got a little bit more pace and a lot more bounce than what they're used to back in India.”

With just three practice sessions in Perth ahead of the match, it was evident that the pair lacked the match exposure necessary to handle Australia’s pace-friendly conditions.

Starc and Hazlewood Exploit the Gap

The opening ODI highlighted the skill and discipline of Australia’s strike bowlers. Mitchell Starc’s lightning pace and Josh Hazlewood’s precision tested India’s batting depths. McGrath emphasized that the lack of recent competitive cricket was a significant factor: both Kohli and Rohit hadn’t played any international matches since the 2025 IPL season.

This combination of long absence, overseas conditions, and top-class bowling led to their early dismissals, sparking debates about whether senior players can still perform consistently abroad.

India’s Camp in Adelaide: Rebuilding Confidence

Following the Perth defeat, the Indian squad moved to Adelaide for the second ODI. Reports confirm that both Kohli and Rohit had extensive net sessions at Adelaide Oval, working tirelessly to regain their touch. Analysts suggest that participation in domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy could be crucial for fine-tuning their skills before the team embarks on the South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe series in 2027.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, selectors are closely monitoring these veterans. Both players are determined to contribute meaningfully, fueled by memories of India’s narrow loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final.

Overseas Form Under Scrutiny

Perth’s pace-heavy pitch served as a reminder of the challenges that lie ahead for India’s senior batsmen. McGrath’s comments reflect a broader concern: can Kohli and Rohit adapt to international conditions after extended breaks? The cricketing fraternity is keenly watching how they rebound in the upcoming matches against Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand.

Experts suggest that consistent exposure to overseas conditions and targeted practice sessions could help the duo regain form. Kohli, known for his relentless work ethic, has reportedly invested extra hours in the nets, while Rohit is focusing on countering Hazlewood-style deliveries.