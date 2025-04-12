Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators dream11 team prediction psl 2025 2nd match preview fantasy picks squads captain vice-caption best playing 11s news for PSZ vs QTG match today at 4 pm

The electrifying Pakistan Super League 2025 continues as Peshawar Zalmi lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the tournament at the iconic Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The clash is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM IST / 3:30 PM local time, and all eyes will be on this high-octane encounter, packed with power-hitters, crafty bowlers, and a ton of fantasy cricket intrigue. This PSZ vs QTG match preview not only dives into the key players and strategies but also offers a complete guide to your Dream11 team prediction—from captain and vice-captain choices to top fantasy picks, best playing XIs, and squads.

Match Overview: PSZ vs QTG

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, 2nd Match, PSL 2025

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Time: 4:00 PM IST | 10:30 AM GMT | 3:30 PM Local Time

Both teams begin their PSL 2025 journey today, aiming to start with a statement win. Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi look like a well-balanced unit, while Saud Shakeel’s Quetta Gladiators bring experience and flair to the contest.

Pitch Report: Rawalpindi Favors Batters

Expect fireworks at Rawalpindi. The pitch here has traditionally favored batters with even bounce and shorter boundaries. Dew could be a factor in the second innings, making chasing a wise option. Fantasy players should load up on top-order batters and death-over specialists.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi Probable XI:

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Mohammad Haris, Najibullah Zadran, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Ali, Arif Yaqoob, Nahid Rana

Quetta Gladiators Probable XI:

Finn Allen, Kusal Mendis (wk), Saud Shakeel (c), Mark Chapman, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Top Fantasy Picks – PSZ vs QTG Dream11 Prediction Today

Batters to Watch:

Babar Azam (PES): The batting maestro is a consistent performer with a superb record at Rawalpindi. A top captaincy option.

Saim Ayub (PES): The left-hander plays with flair and is known for explosive starts—ideal for fantasy points.

Mark Chapman (QUE): A game-changer in the middle order, capable of scoring fast.

Wicket-keepers:

Kusal Mendis (QUE): Will bat in the top order and is in good touch—valuable for points both with the bat and gloves.

Finn Allen (QUE): Aggressive opener and a worthy alternative.

All-rounders:

Faheem Ashraf (QUE): Will contribute in both departments; a top pick.

Hussain Talat (PES): Reliable utility player, handy with bat and ball.

Bowlers to Target:

Mohammad Amir (QUE): PSL veteran and a proven wicket-taker, especially in powerplays and death overs.

Alzarri Joseph (PES): Quick, aggressive, and a strike bowler on Rawalpindi surfaces.

Abrar Ahmed (QUE): Mystery spinner who can break partnerships in the middle overs.

Captain and Vice-Captain Choices – Dream11 Prediction Today

Captain: Babar Azam / Saim Ayub

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Amir / Kusal Mendis

Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team Strategy

Given the batting-friendly pitch, stack your Dream11 with top-order batters and pace bowlers who excel in the death overs. Avoid selecting too many spinners unless you're banking on mystery elements like Abrar Ahmed.

Must-Have Picks:

Babar Azam

Saim Ayub

Mohammad Amir

Kusal Mendis

Faheem Ashraf

Expert Take: PSZ vs QTG Dream11 Prediction

This matchup is a fantasy goldmine. With big names like Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, and Kusal Mendis in action, users should prioritize form, venue history, and playing roles. Expect a high-scoring affair where strategic captaincy choices can turn the tide in your favor.