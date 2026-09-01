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Peter Handscomb, Jhye Richardson picked in Australia A squad for India tour; Marnus Labuschagne misses out

Australia A will travel to Puducherry later this month for the four-day leg of the tour before playing three 50-over matches, with several players set to audition for places ahead of Australia’s next Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 08:15 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 08:15 AM IST
Peter Handscomb, Jhye Richardson picked in Australia A squad for India tour; Marnus Labuschagne misses out
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Peter Handscomb, Jhye Richardson picked in Australia A squad for India tour; Marnus Labuschagne misses out
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