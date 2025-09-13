Advertisement
NewsCricket
PHIL SALT

Phil Salt And Jos Buttler Script History, Equalling Rohit Sharma And Shikhar Dhawan As England Crush South Africa In Record T20I Win

England produced one of their most dominant performances in T20 International cricket, defeating South Africa by a massive 146 runs in the second T20I at Old Trafford. The highlight of the game was the explosive opening partnership between Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, which not only set up England’s record total but also etched their names alongside some of the greatest opening pairs in T20 cricket.

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Phil Salt And Jos Buttler Script History, Equalling Rohit Sharma And Shikhar Dhawan As England Crush South Africa In Record T20I WinImage Credit:- X

A Night of Records for England

Batting first, England piled up a jaw-dropping 304/2, their highest ever score in T20Is and the highest innings total by a Full Member nation in the format. This total is also the third-highest in all men’s T20 internationals, with only Zimbabwe (344 vs Gambia) and Nepal (314 vs Mongolia) ahead.

Salt and Buttler Reach New Heights

Phil Salt was the star of the show, hammering an unbeaten 141 off 60 deliveries, which is now the highest individual score for an English batter in T20Is. He reached his century in just 39 balls, making it the fastest ever T20I ton for England. Jos Buttler provided the perfect support, smashing 83 runs off only 30 balls, ensuring South Africa never had a chance to recover.

Also Read: England’s 304 Against South Africa Is Historic But Not The Highest In T20I History; Here’s Why

 

Partnership Milestone

The duo’s stunning effort saw them cross the milestone of 1,000 runs as a T20I opening pair, becoming the first English combination to do so. In addition, Salt and Buttler now have four century stands together, equalling the record held by Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

South Africa Left Searching for Answers

The South African bowlers had no answers to England’s relentless hitting. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Lizaad Williams all conceded over 60 runs each, marking the first time in men’s T20 history that three bowlers from the same team went for such high figures in a single innings.

England sends a Strong Message

This record-breaking victory is a statement of intent from England as they continue their preparations for future global tournaments. With Salt in red-hot form and Buttler playing the role of an experienced anchor-finisher, the opening partnership looks set to remain one of the most destructive forces in T20 cricket. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

