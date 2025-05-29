Phil Salt Blasts Fastest IPL Fifty As RCB Storm Into 2025 Final With Crushing Win Over PBKS

In a dramatic turn of events during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Phil Salt delivered a fiery unbeaten 56 off just 27 balls, his fastest half-century in the Indian Premier League, to power Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a dominant eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025. The match, held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, saw RCB breeze into the finals with 10 overs to spare.

Earlier, RCB’s bowling unit dismantled a star-studded PBKS batting lineup, skittling them out for a mere 101 in 14.1 overs. Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood both starred with three wickets apiece, applying relentless pressure right from the start.

Chasing a modest target of 102, RCB opened aggressively. Virat Kohli looked sharp early on with boundaries off Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson but was dismissed for a low score in the fourth over, edging a back-of-a-length delivery from Jamieson. Mayank Agarwal faced a testing spell with the ball moving around, surviving a review scare before settling in.

Salt took charge from the other end, counter-attacking with crisp strokes and aggressive intent. He cracked fours and sixes off Arshdeep, Omarzai, and Jamieson, leading RCB to 61/1 at the end of the powerplay. His 23-ball fifty was highlighted by clean hitting and fearless stroke-play, including a towering six off Harpreet Brar and a flurry of boundaries through the covers and midwicket.

Though Agarwal departed after a 54-run stand, Salt continued to dominate, and captain Rajat Patidar joined him to finish the job. Patidar sealed the win with a powerful slog-sweep, wrapping up the chase at 106/2 in just 10 overs.

With this emphatic win, RCB have booked their place in their fourth IPL final, set for June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. PBKS, meanwhile, will get another opportunity to reach the final when they play Qualifier 2 against the Eliminator winner at the same venue on Sunday.