ENG vs IRE: England got their T20I series against Ireland off to a winning start in Malahide, thanks to a blistering 89 off 46 balls from Phil Salt. The visitors chased down 197 with 14 balls to spare, handing 21-year-old Jacob Bethell a successful debut as England’s youngest-ever captain.

Salt Leads the Charge

Coming into the game on the back of his unbeaten 141 against South Africa, Salt once again proved unstoppable. He launched a ferocious assault on Ireland’s bowling attack, striking boundaries at will and racing to a 20-ball fifty. Though he fell short of a century, his destructive batting was enough to put England firmly on course.

Buttler Provides Early Support

Salt’s partner in crime during the powerplay was skipper Jos Buttler, who blazed 28 from just 10 deliveries. Together, they powered England to 84/1 in the first six overs, effectively sealing control of the chase. Buttler fell to Matthew Humphreys, but Salt kept the scoreboard ticking at a rapid rate.

Bethell’s Historic Captaincy Debut

All eyes were on Jacob Bethell, who created history by becoming the youngest man to captain England in international cricket. The 21-year-old contributed with a handy 24 but more importantly led the side to victory in his very first outing as skipper. His composed leadership helped steady England’s middle phase.

Ireland Post Competitive Total

Earlier, Ireland had set a challenging 196/3 after being put in to bat. Openers Paul Stirling and Ross Adair gave the hosts a lively start before Lorcan Tucker (55) and Harry Tector (61*) stitched a 123-run partnership that threatened to take the game away. Their combined hitting produced 12 sixes in the innings.

England’s Bowlers Under Pressure

England’s bowling lacked bite without Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse. Sam Curran leaked 43 runs in his four overs, while Jamie Overton also proved expensive, conceding 40. The spin duo of Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson were the only ones to strike early, removing Stirling and Adair, but overall the attack looked short of menace.

Ireland Fight Back Late But Fall Short

Despite Salt’s dominance, Ireland attempted a late fightback. Graham Hume dismissed the opener on 89 and later removed Curran after a brief cameo. However, by then the damage was done, and Jamie Overton sealed the result with a boundary to give England a four-wicket win.

With this victory, England registered their first win over Ireland since their defeat at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Two more matches remain in the series, giving Ireland a chance to bounce back and England an opportunity to fine-tune their lineup ahead of bigger challenges.