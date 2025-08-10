England batter Phil Salt made history on Saturday, becoming the first-ever men's player to reach the 1,000 run mark in The Hundred competition.

The Manchester Originals opener secured this milestone during his side's match against defending champions Oval Invincibles. During the match, he made a solid 41 in 32 balls, with a four and three sixes at a strike rate of 128.12.

Along with Mark Chapman, the New Zealand all-rounder's quickfire 28 in 19 balls (three fours and a six) and a cameo by Scott Currie (21 in nine balls, with four boundaries), his knock helped Manchester reach 128 balls in their total of 100 balls played.



Spinner Rashid Khan (3/19) was the pick of the bowlers for the Invincibles. Jason Behrendorff, Sam Curran and Saqib Mahmood also got two wickets.

Will Jacks (61 in 26 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) and Tawanda Muyeye (59* in 28 balls, with 10 fours and a six) helped the home side reach the target with nine wickets and 43 balls in hand.



Salt has scored 1,036 runs in 37 matches at an average of 28.77, with a strike rate of over 156.49, including seven fifties and a best score of 86. At second is seasoned English batter James Vince (986 runs in 37 matches with eight fifties), and Ben Duckett is at third spot with 891 runs in 31 matches, with five fifties.



Recently, on Friday, playing for Trent Rockets, English all-rounder Nat-Sciver Brunt became the first-ever player to reach the 1,000 run mark in the women's The Hundred competition. She played a 64 run knock in 40 balls, with her side falling 11 runs short of Birmingham Phoenix target of 149 runs.

Sciver Brunt has made 1,031 runs in 30 matches and 29 innings at an average of 49.09, with eight fifties and a strike rate of over 138. Her best score is 81*.