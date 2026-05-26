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NewsCricketPhil Salt set for RCB return? Rajat Patidar reveals latest injury status before GT clash
PHIL SALT INJURY UPDATE

Phil Salt set for RCB return? Rajat Patidar reveals latest injury status before GT clash

Phil Salt has returned to India and resumed training ahead of RCB's IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans, but his availability remains uncertain. RCB captain Rajat Patidar said the England opener is fit and under medical observation, with a final decision on his inclusion yet to be taken.

Written By Riya Mishra|Last Updated: May 26, 2026, 09:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rajat Patidar stated that Phil Salt is fit but remains under medical observation ahead of the high-stakes playoff fixture.
  • Salt was one of RCB's standout performers during the league phase before his injury setback and his return would provide a major boost to the Bengaluru-based franchise.
  • A victory over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 would secure RCB a direct berth in the IPL 2026 final
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Phil Salt set for RCB return? Rajat Patidar reveals latest injury status before GT clashPic Credits: X/ @Cricket_live247

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are sweating over the availability of opener Phil Salt ahead of their IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Dharamsala. While the England wicketkeeper-batter has returned to India and resumed training, RCB captain Rajat Patidar confirmed that the team management is yet to take a final call on his participation.

Salt has been sidelined since suffering a finger injury during RCB's league-stage encounter against Delhi Capitals on April 18. The explosive opener subsequently travelled back to England to continue his recovery and has not featured in any matches since then.

Rajat Patidar provides Phil Salt injury update

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Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Patidar stated that Salt is fit but remains under medical observation ahead of the high-stakes playoff fixture.

"Salt is fit. He is under observation from the doctor. He has been participating in a few drills, but we haven’t decided on our playing eleven yet. We will look at the wicket and decide," Patidar said.

Salt was one of RCB's standout performers during the league phase before his injury setback, and his return would provide a major boost to the Bengaluru-based franchise as they chase a place in the IPL 2026 final.

RCB turned to Jacob Bethell and Venkatesh Iyer during Salt's absence

Following Salt's injury, England all-rounder Jacob Bethell was drafted into the playing XI. However, Bethell struggled to make a significant impact and was later ruled out of RCB's final league-stage match after sustaining a finger injury himself.

The absence of both Salt and Bethell opened the door for Venkatesh Iyer, who was promoted to the top of the order. The left-hander grabbed the opportunity with both hands, producing impressive performances in different batting positions.

Iyer first scored an unbeaten 73 against Punjab Kings before smashing a quickfire 44 off just 19 deliveries while opening the batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His adaptability has provided RCB with valuable flexibility heading into the playoffs.

Patidar hails Venkatesh Iyer's versatility

Patidar praised Iyer's attitude and willingness to contribute wherever required, highlighting the batter's ability to seamlessly switch roles within the team.

"I have known Venky since childhood. He has a great attitude and is ready to bat anywhere in the order. He was a main player at KKR, but when he came here, he didn’t get a lot of chances in the beginning. He accepted that and ensured he was prepared when the chance came to cash in," Patidar said.

Venkatesh's performances have been impressive. Despite playing only three matches, he has scored 114 runs, with his highest score of 73 coming against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, where he smashed 73 off 40 balls.

RCB eye direct spot in IPL 2026 final

A victory over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 would secure RCB a direct berth in the IPL 2026 final and provide the team with additional recovery time before the title clash.

Patidar, however, insisted that the squad remains focused solely on winning every match rather than thinking about the advantages that come with a direct qualification.

The RCB skipper also acknowledged the challenges bowlers have faced throughout the tournament due to batting-friendly pitches and shorter boundaries.

"The pitches are batting friendly and the boundaries are small. Faster bowlers especially don’t get much extra cushion. Even if there is a little mistake, it goes straight for six. So, it’s a little more challenging for the bowlers," he added.

Will Salt back in India and nearing full fitness, all eyes will be on RCB's final team selection ahead of the crucial Qualifier 1 showdown against Gujarat Titans.

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Riya Mishra

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