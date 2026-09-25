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Phoebe Brett, Maria Andrews named in England U-19 squad for India tour, 2027 World Cup

Warwickshire spinner Phoebe Brett and The Blaze all-rounder Maria Andrews have been named in a 15-player England squad for their upcoming tour of India and the subsequent ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Nepal and Bangladesh. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
Phoebe Brett, Maria Andrews named in England U-19 squad for India tour, 2027 World Cup
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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