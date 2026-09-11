/Phones seized, Stars summoned: Inside Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq’s cyber crime nightmare

An inquiry regarding confidential team information has escalated significantly, with Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq ordered to report to investigators. The pair departed from the Test squad following the fixture at Lord's in England last week and returned to their home country. Information from Geo News indicates that the Pakistan Cricket Board confiscated the cellular devices of the athletes and transferred them to the appropriate investigative body.
Insiders informed the local media network that the notices arrived on Monday, directing the individuals to present themselves at the Lahore facility of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency on Friday. Investigators are expected to demand access to the contents of their mobile units to extract data pertinent to the examination. The probe centers around 'alleged dressing-room leaks during Pakistan’s ongoing series against England'. An additional third member of the national squad has also been issued a directive by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.
Governing Body yet to issue clarification
The governing body of cricket in the nation has not yet released a formal declaration regarding the probe nor clarified the seizure of the personal equipment. The situation unfolds in the wake of a roster overhaul where seven players and two members of the coaching staff were repatriated after a loss against England during the second Test match at Lord's.
Accompanying Rizwan and Imam on the trip back were Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Owais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad, alongside head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul who lost their positions. Selectors introduced five uncapped athletes as substitutes while the coaching staff was swapped with the limited-overs equivalents.
PCB inquiry
Management subsequently acknowledged that an internal inquiry addressing player conduct was underway subsequent to the team restructuring. Amir Mir, the media director, posted on X on Monday that 'The PCB has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally.'
He added that 'The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedures. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring that all concerned individuals are given due consideration.'
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