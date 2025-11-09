'Pick And Choose Your Moments': Irfan Pathan’s Advice To Abhishek Sharma Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has issued a word of caution for India’s star opener Abhishek Sharma, urging the young batter to be more judicious with his trademark attacking stroke play. Pathan’s remarks come after India clinched a hard-fought T20I series against Australia, with Abhishek once again standing out as one of the team’s top performers.

Abhishek Sharma’s Dominance With the Bat

In 2025, Abhishek Sharma has established himself as a key figure at the top of India’s T20I batting order. Known for his fearless and attacking style, the left-hander has been instrumental in India’s recent run of success, including their unbeaten Asia Cup campaign earlier this year, where he finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

The 25-year-old carried that momentum into the T20I series against Australia, scoring 163 runs at an average of 40.75. His consistent power-hitting and ability to take on pace bowlers earned him the Player of the Series award.

Pathan’s Tactical Warning

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Irfan Pathan praised Abhishek’s fearless attitude but also highlighted the risks of being overly predictable. “Abhishek won the Man of the Series, but in the World Cup, teams will come prepared. If he continues to step out every time, bowlers will plan against it. He needs to pick and choose his moments. You can’t attack every bowler from ball one; there should be a plan behind aggression,” Pathan said.

Pathan was referring to Abhishek’s trademark move, stepping out of his crease early in the innings and lofting deliveries over the infield, a shot that has brought him plenty of runs but also moments of vulnerability.

Lessons From the Australia Series

In the rain-affected final T20I in Brisbane, Abhishek appeared to struggle against Australia’s seamers Nathan Ellis and Ben Dwarshuis, both known for their slower-ball variations. On two occasions, Abhishek miscued his signature shot, only to be saved by missed chances in the field.

Pathan noted that opposition teams would likely take note of this pattern, especially ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held in India.

“Abhishek struggled a bit against Nathan Ellis. Teams will definitely use bowlers with variations during the power play. I’m sure the team management and even his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, will be looking into it. If bowlers change the pace, Abhishek tends to get late on his shots, that’s something he can work on,” Pathan added.