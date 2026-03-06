Pink-ball Test, Day 1: Annabel Sutherland, Lucy Hamilton put Australia on top against India

Australia seized the upper hand in the one-off pink-ball Test against India at the WACA Ground in Perth by ending day one at 96/3 and trailing by 102 runs, after debutant Lucy Hamilton and Annabel Sutherland starred with the ball on Friday.

Skipper Alyssa Healy, in her farewell international game, won the toss and sent India in to bat first under scorching heat. That decision paid off as Annabel found magnificent swing and seam to pick 4-46, while Lucy was accurate and found movement in taking 3-31, as India were bowled out for 198.

Darcie Brown (2-41) and Ashleigh Gardner (1-39) also chipped in to tighten the screws on India’s batting line-up. For India, Jemimah Rodrigues scored a composed 52, and that was the only notable contribution, while debutant Kashvee Gautam added a useful 34 not out off 54 balls.

India’s innings was marked by them being unable to adapt to the rigours of Test match cricket, especially this being their first game in the longer format after June 2024. Australia’s reply was tested under lights, as Sayali Satghare and Kranti Gaud reduced them to 58/3.

But Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland steadied things by sharing an unbroken stand of 38 and looking increasingly assured against the Indian bowlers. Ellyse barely put a foot wrong since arriving at the crease to be unbeaten on 43 off 62 balls, laced with seven boundaries.

Annabel backed up her stellar bowling show by making 20 not out off 29 balls, studded with three boundaries. India will need to be at their best on Saturday to prevent Australia from taking a significant first-innings lead.

The final session began with Australia not conceding a boundary in four overs before Annabel had Sayali top-edging a pull to Beth Mooney, while Darcie Brown ended India’s innings two runs short of 200 when Kranti’s half-hearted pull was caught by first slip.

In response to India’s 198, Australia lost Georgia early. Sayali produced a sharp inswinger that breached her defence and bowled her for two. Ellyse joined Phoebe Litchfield and looked fluent in driving Sayali through cover for four, but India struck again when Phoebe’s scratchy stay ended at nine, as Jemimah Rodrigues took a brilliant low catch at backward point off Kranti.

Skipper Alyssa Healy, playing in her final international game, received a standing ovation from the Perth crowd but could not make it count as she edged away from the body off Sayali to Jemimah at backward point for 13. At 58/3, India’s seamers had their tails up, with Sayali and Kranti making the ball talk.

Ellyse, however, grew in confidence, cutting and driving with authority, while Annabel shone from the outset, with her crisp drive through extra cover and a pull behind square being the standout shots.

India went all-pace until the final over, when Sneh Rana was introduced, but Annabel and Ellyse negotiated her comfortably. Previously, India’s innings began shakily after Smriti Mandhana survived a probing first over from Darcie Brown. She looked shaky before being undone in the sixth over by Lucy, who claimed her maiden Test wicket with a sharp nip-backer that castled the India vice-captain through the gate.

Shafali Verma looked positive by hitting six boundaries in making 35 off 48 balls, before edging Annabel behind to Beth Mooney, while playing a drive sans footwork. Debutant Pratika Rawal looked scratchy in her 18 off 43 balls and was dismissed after drinks when she slashed at a wide delivery from Sutherland, only to be caught at gully.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur attempted to counterattack with four boundaries but was beaten by late movement from Dracie that breached her defence and bowled her for 19.

Jemimah got a thick edge off Lucy for four to begin her stay at the crease, before presenting the full face of the bat past mid-on to get a boundary and end a session where India failed to show the patience needed for surviving the rigours of Test match cricket.

The second session began with India losing Deepti Sharma early to Annabel Sutherland before Jemimah and Richa Ghosh stitched together a promising 23-run stand off 62 balls.

Their resistance was short-lived, however, as Richa fell to Ashleigh and Jemimah, who looked at ease while hitting 52 – her fourth fifty in Tests and second against Australia, edged off Lucy to square leg and gave the teenager her second scalp.

Lucy struck again to remove Sneh Rana cheaply and completed a three-wicket haul on debut. India’s lower order survived nervy moments, with Kashvee dropped by Beth Mooney on 16, before she and Sayali stayed unbeaten till dinner break arrived.

After that, though India’s innings ended swiftly and they took out three Australian wickets, the hosts ensured they did enough to maintain their upper hand in the final game of the multi-format series.

Brief scores: India 198 all out in 62.4 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 52, Shafali Verma 35; Annabel Sutherland 4-46, Lucy Hamilton 3-31) lead Australia 96/3 in 27 overs (Ellyse Perry 43 not out, Annabel Sutherland 20 not out; Sayali Satghare 2-24, Kranti Gaud 1-28) by 102 runs