'Pinnacle of Cricket; Really want that trophy': Rohit Sharma reacts to playing 2027 WC in SA at 40 - WATCH viral video

India’s legendary opening batter, Rohit Sharma, has reignited the conversation surrounding his international longevity by expressing a profound desire to lead his country to glory in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. Speaking at a DP World event, the "Hitman" opened up about his emotional attachment to the 50-over format and the deep-seated desperation he feels to lift the most prestigious trophy in the sport.

The Original Pinnacle of Cricket

For Sharma, the 50-over World Cup remains the ultimate benchmark of excellence, rooted in the nostalgia of his formative years. He reflected on a time before the sport was transformed by newer formats and lucrative leagues.

"I will definitely want to go out there and win the World Cup for my country," Sharma remarked. "I've grown up watching this 50-over World Cup. There was no T20 World Cup, no IPL, no WTC back then and that was the pinnacle of Cricket which used to happen every four years. There was desperation, there was so much weight for that one trophy. I really want that trophy so I'm gonna try and do everything in my power to work hard and get it."

#RohitSharma on 2027 World Cup: “I’ve grown up watching the 50-over WC. That’s the pinnacle. I really want that trophy and will do everything in my power to win it.”#CWC2027 pic.twitter.com/zbREzhPgD1 — Manash Pratim Deka (@88manashdeka) February 11, 2026

A Statistical Titan of the Tournament

Rohit’s ambition is backed by a resume that ranks him among the greatest to ever play the tournament. Across 28 matches, he has amassed 1,575 runs, making him the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI World Cup history, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Ricky Ponting. Perhaps his most staggering feat is holding the record for the most centuries in tournament history with 7 hundreds, surpassing Tendulkar’s long-standing record of six.

Career World Cup Stats

Matches / Innings

28 / 28

Total Runs

1,575

Average

60.57

Strike Rate

105.49

Highest Score

140 vs Pakistan (2019)

Centuries (100s)

7

Fifties (50s)

6

Edition-wise Excellence

Rohit has been India's backbone across three editions (2015, 2019, and 2023), finishing as the team's top scorer twice.

2023 World Cup: As captain, he led India to the final with 597 runs, setting a new record for the most runs by a captain in a single edition.

2019 World Cup: He dominated the tournament with 648 runs, winning the Golden Bat and setting a world record with 5 centuries in a single edition.

2015 World Cup: He announced his arrival on the big stage with 330 runs, including a vital quarter-final century against Bangladesh.

The Final Frontier

By the time the 2027 World Cup arrives in Africa, Sharma will be 40. While age is a factor, his current average of 60; one of the highest for any batter with over 1,000 runs suggests his hunger remains undiminished. For a player who has redefined opening batting, winning the "Original World Cup" would be the perfect conclusion to a historic career.