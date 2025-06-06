Piyush Chawla Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 36, marking the end of a distinguished career spanning over two decades.

Chawla was an integral part of India's victorious squads in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. He represented India in 3 Tests, 25 ODIs, and 7 T20Is, claiming a total of 43 wickets across formats.

In domestic cricket, Chawla was a stalwart for Gujarat, amassing 446 wickets in 137 first-class matches. His IPL journey saw him don the jerseys of Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians, taking 192 wickets in 192 matches.

Announcing his retirement via Instagram, Chawla expressed gratitude for his cricketing journey, stating, "After more than two decades on the field, the time has come to bid adieu to the beautiful game." He extended heartfelt thanks to his coaches, family, and the cricketing bodies that supported him throughout his career.

Chawla's departure signifies the end of an era, as he joins a growing list of Indian cricketers who have recently retired, symbolizing a generational shift in Indian cricket