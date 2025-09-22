Advertisement
PKL 12

PKL 12: Sumit Sangwan Leads All-Round Charge As UP Yoddhas Decimate Tamil Thalaivas, Return To Winning Ways In Style

Sumit Sangwan led the way with a High Five, while defenders Mahender Singh and Ashu Singh racked up four tackles each as UP Yoddhas beat Tamil Thalaivas in a PKL 2025 match in Jaipur on Monday.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 11:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PKL 12: Sumit Sangwan Leads All-Round Charge As UP Yoddhas Decimate Tamil Thalaivas, Return To Winning Ways In StylePic credit: Pro Kabaddi League

UP Yoddhas snapped their four-game losing streak with an authoritative 39-22 win against Tamil Thalaivas in a pulsating Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 match at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. Sumit Sangwan led the way with a High Five, while defenders Mahender Singh and Ashu Singh racked up four tackles each.

On a night when Arjun Deshwal struggled with only two points, Nitesh Kumar was the lone warrior for Tamil Thalaivas, registering seven tackle points for his side.

It was a neck-and-neck start with neither team giving away an inch in this engaging encounter. Nitesh Kumar made his presence felt early on for Tamil Thalaivas, with Narender Kandola also contributing on both ends of the mat. For UP Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda got their first point, while Bhavani Rajput opened his account with a two-point raid.

With Arjun Deshwal getting off to a sedate start, it was Narender Kandola who kept the scoreboard ticking for Tamil Thalaivas. Ashu Singh kept UP Yoddhas at level terms, registering their first tackle point in the game, which was soon followed by another tackle from Mahender Singh.

A multi-point raid from Shivam Chaudhary gave UP Yoddhas some momentum as they opened up a two-point advantage. With their defence tightening the screws, they further extended their lead to five points despite Nitesh Kumar notching up a High Five for Tamil Thalaivas, who only had two raid points in the first half. At the end of a hard-fought first half, UP Yoddhas held a 15-10 lead.

ALSO READ: PKL 2025: Pawan Sehrawat Breaks Silence After Being Sent Home By Tamil Thalaivas - 'I Will Quit Kabaddi If ...'

They further asserted their dominance early in the second half, inflicting an ALL OUT on Tamil Thalaivas courtesy a tackle from Ashu Singh. Bhavani Rajput piled on the misery with Gagan Gowda also chipping in, but it was the UP Yoddhas defence that was on a roll.

With the defenders standing tall, it didn’t take UP Yoddhas long to register another ALL OUT with Ashu Singh doing the honours once again. He had four tackle points, as did Sumit Sangwan, while Mahender Singh also had three tackles, giving their team a commanding seventeen-point lead.

Tamil Thalaivas’ offensive struggles left them to play catch up for the remainder of the contest, allowing their opponents to take control. Sumit Sangwan completed his High Five for UP Yoddhas, eventually rounding up a dominant 39-22 victory on the night. 

About the Author
Avinash Kumar

