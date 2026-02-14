'Play your best': Salman Agha challenges India to include Abhishek Sharma for High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

In a bold tactical move ahead of the India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 showdown, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has challenged the Indian management to field Abhishek Sharma. Despite the young opener’s recent struggle with a stomach flu, the Pakistani skipper insists that his side is eager to face India’s most destructive assets at the R Premadasa Stadium.

The Challenge to the Indian Management

Abhishek Sharma’s availability has been a major talking point in the lead-up to the match. The southpaw was forced to sit out India’s previous encounter against Namibia due to illness, and while expert voices like Aaron Finch have advised caution, Salman Agha has taken a different stance. He has urged the Indian leadership, led by Suryakumar Yadav, to ensure the youngster is in the playing XI.

"I hope Abhishek Sharma plays tomorrow. I hope he's recovering well. We want to play against the best," Salman Agha told reporters during the pre-match press conference. By specifically naming Sharma, Agha has set the stage for a high-stakes confrontation, signaling that Pakistan is not looking for an easier route to victory through Indian injuries.

Sportsmanship and the Handshake Issue

While focusing on the personnel on the field, Agha also touched upon the conduct between the two teams. He expressed a desire to see the "handshake snub" come to an end during this World Cup fixture. Tensions have been high since the Indian team refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players during the Asia Cup as a protest against the Pahalgam attack.

"We hope the sportsman spirit is there tomorrow," Salman Ali Agha said when asked about the gesture. He emphasized that players should act as role models, suggesting that the spirit of the game should transcend political controversies. When asked if his team would be the first to reach out, he simply noted that the world would "find out tomorrow."

Dismissing the Usman Tariq Narrative

Agha also dismissed the intense media focus on mystery bowler Usman Tariq, whose unique pause-and-sling action has been a subject of controversy. While some have warned India to be wary of Tariq’s unconventional style, Agha believes the hype is largely artificial.

"He’s only a player to us. You (media) have hyped him. We don’t care about what people are saying about his action. The guy has been cleared twice and I don’t understand why there is so much talk," Agha remarked.

The Battle of Best vs Best

The Pakistan captain’s insistence on facing Abhishek Sharma highlights the psychological warfare accompanying this fixture. India currently sits atop the group with a superior net run rate, and the inclusion of a fit-again Sharma would likely be their preferred strategy for maintaining that lead. As the medical team monitors Sharma’s recovery, Agha’s challenge adds an extra layer of anticipation to the toss in Colombo. The decision to play Sharma will now be seen not just as a medical call, but as a response to the challenge laid down by the opposition.