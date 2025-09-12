‘Players Should…’: Kapil Dev Urges Indian Team To Stay Focused Amid India-Pakistan Clash

Former India captain Kapil Dev has sent out a strong and timely message to the Men in Blue ahead of their high-profile Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai on September 14. With emotions running high due to the political tension and public outrage following the Pahalgam terror attack, Kapil reminded the players to remain calm and concentrate only on cricket.

“Players Should Do Their Job”

Kapil stressed that cricketers should not be distracted by debates or controversies outside the boundary line. “The government will do its job, and the players should do theirs. The team should just go out, focus on the game, and win for the country,” he said. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain emphasized that unnecessary distractions could affect performance and that players must treat the game with clarity and professionalism.

Context of the Controversy

India’s upcoming match against Pakistan has drawn criticism from some quarters, with calls to boycott the fixture due to the recent terror attack. A petition was even filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking to stop the match, but the court declined urgent intervention, allowing the game to proceed as scheduled.

Despite the off-field noise, India made a strong start to their Asia Cup campaign with a convincing victory over the UAE, a performance that Kapil praised. He expressed confidence that the current squad, filled with match-winners, can handle the pressure and go deep into the tournament.

Message of Confidence

Kapil Dev’s words are aimed at easing the pressure on the players as they gear up for one of cricket’s most intense rivalries. He urged the squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, to ignore outside chatter and focus purely on execution. With India eyeing another continental title, his message serves as both guidance and inspiration for the team to rise above the noise and deliver on the field.