'Playing For A Draw': Rishabh Pant’s Savage Response To Ben Duckett’s Sledge Steals The Show At Lord’s

ENG vs IND: Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s wasn’t just about the cricketing action it also delivered one of the most humorous moments of the series, courtesy of Rishabh Pant’s on-field exchange with England opener Ben Duckett.

Pant-Duckett Banter Caught on Stump Mic

During the morning session, with Pant batting slower than usual, Duckett cheekily asked the Indian wicketkeeper-batter:

"Just batting for the draw?"

Pant was quick to respond: "Same like you?"

Duckett's surprise admission "Yeah" led to laughter all around, with the England opener also adding: "That's me playing on Day 1."

Known for his cheeky remarks and animated on-field chatter, Pant once again entertained fans, proving that cricket’s charm often lies beyond just the bat and ball.

Pant’s Gritty Knock Ends in Brilliant Run-Out

Pant, who eventually scored 74 off 112 balls with eight fours and two sixes, appeared well set before a moment of hesitation cost him dearly. On the last ball before lunch, a sharp piece of fielding from England captain Ben Stokes led to a direct hit at the non-striker’s end, catching Pant short of his crease.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri praised the effort, saying,

"It was phenomenal from Stokes. He understood Pant could be the man in danger in the spur of the moment, and he spun around and hit the stumps. Great presence of mind."

India Post 387 in Reply to England’s First Innings Total

Following Pant’s dismissal at 248/4, India soon lost KL Rahul post-lunch. However, Ravindra Jadeja stepped up with a composed 72, helping India reach 387 in their first innings—matching England’s total exactly and setting the stage for a gripping finale to the third Test.

Stokes’ Run-Out Creates Opening for England

Shastri noted that Pant’s wicket just before lunch could prove crucial in shifting momentum:

"There is an opening now for England to come back and regroup… There is some encouragement now to come back out refreshed and make further inroads."

ENG vs IND: Day 3 Even-Steven

At stumps on Day 3, England were 2/0 in 1 over in their second innings, holding a slim 2-run lead over India after both sides posted identical first innings totals of 387. KL Rahul’s century, supported by Pant (74) and Jadeja (72), helped India draw level. England’s Woakes (3/84) and Archer (2/52) were the pick of the bowlers.

As the Test heads into the final two days, both sides remain neck-and-neck, with individual brilliance and moments of quick wit keeping fans thoroughly entertained.