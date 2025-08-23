Former opener Virender Sehwag has expressed strong confidence in India's prospects for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28.

The 46-year-old Sehwag feels that the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team has an ideal blend of skill, balance, mindset to thrive in high-pressure situations and he has backed them to lift the trophy.

Notably, India is the most successful team in the Asia Cup history, having won the title eight times.

"Asia Cup has always brought out the best in Indian cricket. The team today has the skill, balance, and mindset to handle any challenge.

"Playing in Dubai will be high-pressure, but that’s exactly the kind of stage where our players shine. I am confident India will once again make the nation proud by lifting the trophy," said Sehwag in a media release issued by broadcasters Sony Sports Network.

The former India opener also recalled his fondest memories of the Asia Cup.

"One of my fondest memories of the Asia Cup is walking into the dressing room on match days and feeling the buzz even before stepping onto the field. You could hear the chants outside, feel the energy in every corner. I remember telling my teammates – today we won’t just play a match, we’ll give the fans a day they’ll never forget," said Sehwag, who's seen as part of the broadcasters' campaign titled as 'RagRagMeinBharat' with the tagline reading 'When it comes to India, 140 crore hearts beat as one'.



India will open their Group A campaign against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10, followed by a high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the same venue on September 14, before facing Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

The Super Four stage of the competition will take place from September 20-26, before the final takes place in Dubai on September 28. The tournament also serves as a crucial build-up platform for India ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

India Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh