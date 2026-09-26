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'Playing India in their backyard is always a challenge': Shai Hope on West Indies ODI series Test

West Indies captain Shai Hope said playing India in their own backyard is a major challenge ahead of the three-match ODI series starting Sunday. Hope urged his team to embrace the challenge and backed the West Indies spinners to play a key role on Indian pitches.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 10:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
'Playing India in their backyard is always a challenge': Shai Hope on West Indies ODI series Test
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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