/'Playing India in their backyard is always a challenge': Shai Hope on West Indies ODI series Test

"Playing India in their backyard is always a challenge. It's one that we definitely need to grasp and embrace. It's a great indicator for us to see where we are as a team. When you're playing international cricket, you want to play against the best in their home conditions - that's where you get the real test. We're definitely looking forward to it, and it's going to be an exciting one for us," Hope told reporters during a pre-match press conference.