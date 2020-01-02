Pleasant surprise: Virat Kohli wishes newly-engaged couple Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic

After Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic, Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to social media to extend his heartwarming greetings to the newly-engaged couple.

On Wednesday, Pandya threw a surprise on New Year's day by announcing his engagement with girlfriend and Serbian actress Natasa with an adorable Instagram picture.

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged," the 26-year-old wrote along with a few pictures of him with Natasa, who can be seen wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger.

Soon after Pandya made it official, congratulatory wishes started pouring in for the couple--including his teammates from the Indian team and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. And the one who was leading the race was Indian skipper Virat Kohli, to whom news came as a 'pleasant surprise'.

"Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless," Kohli wrote on Pandya's Instagram post.

Besides him, Indian opener KL Rahul, batsman Shreyas Iyer and leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav also extended heartfelt wishes to Pandya and Natasa.

While Kuldeep congratulated Pandya by saying, "Lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan", Chahal reacted by sending out hearts to his Indian teammate.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi wished the couple with a simple "Congratulation" and some heart emojis.

On the work front, Hardik is currently not playing for India as he is recovering from a back injury. His last international assignment came during a T20I match against South Africa in September 2019. The all-rounder missed the recent limited-overs fixtures against Bangladesh and the West Indies due to the injury.

Natasa, on the other hand, made her debut in the entertainment industry with Bigg Boss 8. She later appeared in special dance sequences in films such as Satyagraha and Fukrey Returns.