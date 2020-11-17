'Please bowl slow next time': After getting out first ball in PSL game, Shahid Afridi lauds Haris Rauf

Following his first ball dismissal against Lahore Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) game, Pakistani legend Shahid Afridi lauded Rauf for his bowling efforts and even requested him to ball slower to him the next time.

Afridi, took to Twitter, where he lauded Rauf for bowling “a great and unplayable yorker.”

It was a great and unplayable yorker Haris very well bowled! Please bowl slow to me next time congratulations to Qalandars for final berth. Look forward to an exciting match tomorrow. Thank you Sultans fans for supporting us throughout the season. https://t.co/GySOxr43ov — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 16, 2020

On Sunday (November 15), in the recent PSL Playoffs game between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, Afridi, batting for Multan Qalandars, was bowled by a searing in-swinging yorker from Rauf. The delivery was clocked at a lightening quick 146 kph.

But what happened afterwards won the internet. Immediately after taking the prized wicket, Rauf went on to fold his hands in apology as Afridi walked back to the pavilion. The video of the whole incident can be seen here.

Even though Afridi has retired from International cricket, he still plays T20 cricket in various leagues all over the world, remaining a very big draw for the fans who lovingly call him ‘Lala.’

The incident won over the fans and former cricketers alike who appreciated Rauf for the respectful gesture.

Afridi’s Multan ultimately lost the game by 25 runs with Rauf grasping three wickets for Lahore, returning with figures of 4-0-30-3. Lahore thus paved their way into the PSL final while Multan were knocked out. The mercurial Afridi was also in the news recently for wearing a strange looking helmet with many fans calling it dangerous, as it was without the top most grill.

Lahore Qalandars will now take on Karachi Kings in the PSL final on Tuesday (November 17).