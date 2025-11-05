PM Modi Hosts World Cup-Winning Women’s Team: Harmanpreet & Co Recall Journey

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi welcomed the Women’s World Cup-winning Indian team at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg today. During the interaction, the Prime Minister congratulated the squad on their historic triumph and commended their determined turnaround in the tournament, especially after facing three early losses and heavy criticism on social media. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled their earlier visit to meet the Prime Minister in 2017. She noted that back then they had come “without the trophy” and expressed happiness that this time they arrived as champions. She added that the team hopes such meetings become more frequent in the future.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana shared that the Prime Minister has always been a source of motivation and inspiration for the team. She emphasized that women across different sectors in India are excelling today and credited the Prime Minister’s encouragement and initiatives in shaping that environment.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma said she had been looking forward to meeting the Prime Minister again. She remembered their 2017 interaction when he had told them to keep working hard and assured that success would follow; something she believes has now come true. The Prime Minister mentioned Deepti’s “Jai Shri Ram” post on Instagram and her Hanuman tattoo, to which she responded that it gives her strength.

Harmanpreet also asked the Prime Minister how he consistently manages to stay rooted in the present. He replied that remaining focused has become a natural part of his life and personality over time.

The Prime Minister recalled Harleen Deol’s celebrated catch from the 2021 match against England, a moment he had praised on social media back then. He also spoke about Harmanpreet keeping the match ball after the final, to which she said she simply felt fortunate that the ball came to her and decided to hold on to it.

The memorable catch by Amanjot Kaur during the final, where she successfully grabbed the ball despite multiple fumbles, also came up. Amanjot said it is one moment she enjoys watching again. The Prime Minister remarked that during a catch the eyes are on the ball, but after the catch, the eyes must be on the trophy.

Kranti Gaud mentioned that her brother is a great admirer of the Prime Minister, upon which he immediately extended an open invitation for them to visit.

Before concluding, the Prime Minister urged the players to further the message of the Fit India movement, especially among young girls. He highlighted rising concerns around obesity and stressed the importance of staying healthy. He encouraged the players to visit their former schools and inspire students to adopt fitness and sports in their lives.