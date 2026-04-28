PM Modi inaugurates six modern indoor cricket academies in North-East India

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated six modern indoor cricket academies across North-East India. This initiative aims to improve the game’s infrastructure and harness the region’s sporting potential.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) developed these facilities, which were unveiled virtually during a state event in Gangtok. The academies are located in Rangpo (Sikkim), Doimukh (Arunachal Pradesh), Imphal (Manipur), Madankurklang (Meghalaya), Aizawl (Mizoram), and Dimapur (Nagaland). They create a high-performance cricket network throughout the North-East.

The inauguration ceremony included Jay Shah and BCCI office-bearers, while regional administrators joined online. Shah conceived the project during his time as BCCI Secretary, and the foundation stone was laid in May 2024.

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These academies are designed as high-performance centres. They include indoor practice pitches, high-tech gyms, temperature-controlled swimming pools, as well as dedicated training and administrative spaces. The facilities allow for year-round training and reduce the need for players to travel outside the region, particularly during the lengthy monsoon season.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas stated, “We are grateful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for inaugurating these facilities. This initiative shows a clear intention to develop cricket infrastructure in every region and build a stronger, more inclusive foundation for the game. It is also a key step in ensuring that aspiring cricketers from the North-East have access to the same quality of facilities as other players in the country.”

Secretary Devajit Saikia called the development a landmark event for the region. “This is a momentous occasion and a significant day for the entire North-East. I thank Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for attending and opening the facilities. I also thank ICC Chair Mr. Jay Shah for his vision and for starting this important project back in 2022.

"This is a major boost for cricketers in the region. They will benefit greatly as training and preparation can continue throughout the year, giving players the consistency they need to improve their game. I am confident this will lead to more players from the North-East reaching the highest levels of the sport,” he added.

Vice President Rajeev Shukla noted the long-term impact: “These academies provide structure and opportunity to a region with great potential. With a high-performance environment now established in the North-East, we expect steady growth in the coming years. The focus will be on creating competitive exposure and pathways that enable this talent to succeed at the highest level.”

Joint Secretary Prabhtej Bhatia stressed the importance of grassroots development: “This is about creating a long-term system. By investing in infrastructure and access at the grassroots level, we are laying the foundation for future generations of cricketers from the North-East. The ecosystem around these facilities will also support coaching, fitness, and overall player development.”