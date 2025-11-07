PM Modi Notices Deepti Sharma’s Hanuman Tattoo, ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Bio; Women’s World Cup Hero Shares Emotional Reaction
India’s World Cup hero Deepti Sharma shared her heartfelt reaction after Prime Minister Narendra Modi noticed her Lord Hanuman tattoo and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Instagram bio during the women’s team’s celebratory meeting following their historic triumph.
- PM Modi praised Deepti Sharma for her faith and dedication, noticing her Lord Hanuman tattoo and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Instagram bio during the women’s World Cup champions’ meet.
- Deepti Sharma, Player of the Tournament at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, revealed how PM Modi’s past advice continues to inspire her journey.
- The all-rounder’s World Cup heroics — 215 runs and 22 wickets — led India to their first-ever ICC title, making her interaction with PM Modi a moment of pride and inspiration.
India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma has opened up about a moment she will never forget, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi noticed her Lord Hanuman tattoo and her ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Instagram bio during the Indian women’s team’s visit to his residence after their World Cup victory.
November 6, 2025
Deepti, who was named Player of the Tournament for her stellar all-round display, said she was both thrilled and humbled by PM Modi’s words and the fact that he personally followed her journey.
“It was an amazing experience,” Deepti told India Today. “He mentioned my Hanuman ji tattoo and said he saw my Instagram bio with ‘Jai Shree Ram’. Hearing that from such a great leader made me feel special. It’s unbelievable to think he actually follows us and knows about our lives.”
A Meeting to Remember: PM Modi’s Words Inspire the Champions
The Indian women’s cricket team met Prime Minister Modi at Lok Kalyan Marg after lifting their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup trophy in Navi Mumbai. The Prime Minister congratulated the players for their historic triumph and praised their perseverance through challenges and criticism.
Deepti revealed that PM Modi recalled their previous interaction from 2017, where he had advised her to “walk past failures and never stop working hard.” The all-rounder admitted that those words stayed with her throughout her career.
“I remember his advice from years ago. Whenever things get tough, I recall that conversation. His calm and composed attitude motivates me deeply,” she said. “He told us this time, ‘Keep going, keep working hard — my blessings are with all of you.’ That meant a lot to all of us.”
Faith, Focus, and Fire: The Symbolism of Deepti’s Hanuman Tattoo
Deepti’s Hanuman tattoo has become a talking point on social media since the meeting, symbolizing her unwavering faith and mental strength. When PM Modi asked about the tattoo, Deepti responded, “I believe in him more than I believe in myself. Whenever I’m in a difficult situation, I take his name, and I feel like I can overcome anything.”
The tattoo, coupled with her “Jai Shree Ram” bio, reflects how spirituality anchors her competitive mindset. For Deepti, it’s not just ink — it’s inspiration.
Dominating the World Cup: Deepti’s All-Round Brilliance
Deepti Sharma was at the heart of India’s World Cup success, delivering with both bat and ball. The 28-year-old scored 215 runs in seven innings, including three half-centuries, and topped the wicket charts with 22 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.40.
Her standout performance came in the final against South Africa, where she scored a composed 58 off 58 balls and took 5/39, leading India to their first-ever ICC trophy. Her consistent heroics earned her the Player of the Tournament award and a jump to fourth place in the ICC ODI all-rounder rankings.
Lighter Moments and Lasting Memories
The interaction wasn’t all serious — there were moments of laughter too. Teammate Harleen Deol humorously asked PM Modi about his skincare routine, prompting laughter from the entire squad. “I do not think about all that,” the Prime Minister replied with a smile, adding warmth to the celebratory gathering.
The meeting, filled with admiration, humor, and mutual respect, highlighted how far women’s cricket has come in India. PM Modi’s personal engagement with the players underlined the government’s recognition of their achievements and the growing cultural influence of women’s sports in the country.
