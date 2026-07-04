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PM Modi to announce historic first BBL match in India: Chennai to host Renegades vs Scorchers

According to prominent Australian media reports, the Melbourne Renegades and the Perth Scorchers are slated to square off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, contingent upon a definitive consensus being finalized between Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
PM Modi to announce historic first BBL match in India: Chennai to host Renegades vs Scorchers
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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