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PM Modi unveils historic Big Bash League match in India; Chennai to host season opener

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese unveiled the BBL fixture during a joint visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 09:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
PM Modi unveils historic Big Bash League match in India; Chennai to host season opener
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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